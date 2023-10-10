Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,632,992,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

