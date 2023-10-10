LGT Group Foundation Has $21.71 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $21,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,172 shares of company stock worth $3,652,865 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $204.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.69 and a 200-day moving average of $189.07. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

