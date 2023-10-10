4,571 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 612,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

VEU stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

