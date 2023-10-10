CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,954 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.3% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 288.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $402,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $207.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,579 shares of company stock valued at $142,087,532. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

