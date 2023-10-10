First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,372 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.99.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

