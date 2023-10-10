SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 266 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $812,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 164,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,064 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 609,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.94.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

