Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 36.4% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 99,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

GD opened at $241.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

