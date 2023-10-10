COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. This is a boost from COSOL’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

COSOL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get COSOL alerts:

Insider Activity at COSOL

In other news, insider Benjamin Buckley 1,193,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. 62.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COSOL Company Profile

COSOL Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services in Australia. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COSOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSOL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.