Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.