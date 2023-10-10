Franklin Street Properties Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -23.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Franklin Street Properties

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 19,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,271.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,064,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,417.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,413 shares of company stock worth $65,346. 5.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

