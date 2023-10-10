Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 1,915 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 0.8% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BOND opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.14 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

