Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 5,219 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

