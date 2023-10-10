iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.98 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.