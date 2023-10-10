Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $636,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

CarMax stock opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

