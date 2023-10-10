The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Announces $0.16 Final Dividend

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other news, insider Margaret Zabel purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.40 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of A$41,040.00 ($26,307.69). Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $70,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers snacks and confectionery products, such as crackers and snacks, chips, biscuits and cookies, sweets and lollies, mints and gums, chocolate, and soup; tea, coffee, soft drink, water, fruit drinks, and cordials; and lunch box solutions and breakfast snacks.

