Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.59

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 1.593 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.47.

Latitude Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Get Latitude Group alerts:

Latitude Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in instalments and lending business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides various installment products to support customers and partners. The company also offers lending products comprising credit cards, personal loans, and motor loans through commercial partners, as well as various channels, such as direct and online.

Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.