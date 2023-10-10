DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
