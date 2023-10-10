DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 312.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

