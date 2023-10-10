Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Empire Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$37.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$33.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.86.

Get Empire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Empire and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.43.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.