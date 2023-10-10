Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

