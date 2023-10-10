CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257,732 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,937,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $212.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

