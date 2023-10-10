CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 611,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,084. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

