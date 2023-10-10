Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.05-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Shares of HON stock opened at $186.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.91 and a 200-day moving average of $195.04. Honeywell International has a one year low of $169.22 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 21,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

