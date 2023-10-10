Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $170.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.27. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $189.76.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

