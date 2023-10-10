Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $230,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

