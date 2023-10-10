Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.0% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,843,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,384,000 after buying an additional 182,860 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $218.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

