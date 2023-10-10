Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $235,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,224,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

