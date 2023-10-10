Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after acquiring an additional 399,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $218.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

