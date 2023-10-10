Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 1.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 753,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,342,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $196.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.47. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

