Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,756,000 after purchasing an additional 111,436 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,361,000 after acquiring an additional 308,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

