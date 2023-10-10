Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $366.60 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.54.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

