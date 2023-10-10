iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYG. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,413,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after buying an additional 725,272 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,685,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,331,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,246,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,569,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,846,000 after acquiring an additional 257,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

