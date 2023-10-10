SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,928,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

