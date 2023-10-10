Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.13 and its 200 day moving average is $182.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

