Oslo Asset Management AS Invests $6.59 Million in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Oslo Asset Management AS bought a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,000. Kosmos Energy comprises approximately 4.5% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.24% of Kosmos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KOS stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.