Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.33 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00010301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $79.33 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013276 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,422.57 or 1.00055480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.87394794 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,823,714.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

