iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Trimmed by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 30.5% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $42,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

