Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003628 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $483.28 million and $3.51 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

