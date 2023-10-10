SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Oslo Asset Management AS

Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. SM Energy accounts for 8.8% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Oslo Asset Management AS owned about 0.34% of SM Energy worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SM Energy by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SM Energy by 289.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 114.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 315,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,164 shares of company stock worth $2,083,923 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 4.32.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

