Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 615 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 224,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 99,096 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,991,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

