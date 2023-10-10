Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after buying an additional 8,907,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,582,000 after buying an additional 1,529,546 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,138,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPTL stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.