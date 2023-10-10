Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

