Hedera 24 Hour Volume Hits $36.77 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $36.77 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00035214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,602 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,601.772118 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04662025 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $41,032,575.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

