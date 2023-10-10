KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Holdings Increased by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 11.2% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $27,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

KWEB opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

