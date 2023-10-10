Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 16,287 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 15.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 85,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in CSX by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 44,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,077,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in CSX by 155.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,349,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 821,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.68.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

