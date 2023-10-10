SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

