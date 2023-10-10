Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRU opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

