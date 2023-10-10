Norwood Financial Corp Buys 2,289 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.