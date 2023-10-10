iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Family Capital Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,313,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,511,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.