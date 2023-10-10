iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.37 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

