Norwood Financial Corp Invests $32,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 115.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,909 shares of company stock valued at $850,313 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $71.19.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.